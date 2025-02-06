In our weekly All Our Yesterdays column we look back through the February pages of the Lynn News 10, 11 and 12 years ago…

February 2014: Pupils, parents and staff braved wet and windy weather when they released a sea of 370 balloons to officially open the new Nelson Academy in Downham – a replacement for the former Clackclose Community Primary School. Every pupil wrote their inspiration for the future before tying them to the green and white balloons.

The balloons are released at Nelson Academy in Downham in 2014

February 2013: Meet the Lynn News’ Christmas Cracker baby competition winners, pictured receiving their prizes at Youngsters World in Lynn. From left: Mark Waller and Nicole Russell with Ellie Waller (toddler runner-up), Coral Collison with Cherri-Rose Collison (baby runner-up), Liz Harrison (owner of Youngsters World) with Leah Willis and Ben Simpson (baby winner). The toddlers’ section winner Jeshaun Marks was unable to be present.

Christmas Cracker Baby Competition winners at Youngsters World in Norfolk Street in 2013

February 2013: Children from the Fairstead Community Primary School and King’s Lynn School of Dramatic Arts at rehearsal before their special appearances in a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat which was to be staged at Lynn Corn Exchange.

Fairstead Primary School pupils plus some from other Lynn schools singing in the choir for Any Dream Will Do in 2013

February 2013: The shark tank at Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary reopened after a major £250,000 refit including new glass and a dinosaur skeleton. Centre manager Nigel Croasdale cuts the ribbon helped by pupils from Redgate Junior and Hunstanton Infants schools. Nigel Harvey, head teacher of the infants school is at the back.

The shark tank at Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary in 2013

February 2013: A world-wide movement calling for an end to violence against women made its voice heard after the traditional opening of The Mart on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place. It was organised by county councillor Alexandra Kemp (second left), joined by local One Billion Rising campaigners who handed out leaflets.

Official opening of the Lynn Mart in 2013

February 2015: Celebration time for these Year 9 and 11 students at Swaffham’s Nicholas Hamond Academy, where a new sports facility was to be built after their bid for the £1.2 million project was backed by education chiefs. They are joined by PE teachers Gemma Teanby and Ian Hogarth.

Celebration time at The Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham in 2015

February 2015: Youngsters got on their broomsticks to enjoy a magical Harry Potter night at Downham Library, dressing up as their favourite characters. The session was organised by community librarian Elena Parkin, who is pictured with some of the children.

Downham Library Harry Potter Book Night in 2015

February 2015: Members of Lynn WI had reason to celebrate when they marked the group’s 40th anniversary. Cutting the cake are founder member Mary Oughton (right) and the president Rebecca Hardingham (left), along with other members. Originally formed as North Lynn WI in 1975, the name change came on the 30th anniversary when the group moved to the Good News Centre in Lynn.

King's Lynn WI 40th Birthday celebration in 2015

February 2015: Pupils at Lynn’s Fairstead Primary School swapped the classroom for the school grounds when taking part in the RSPB’s Big Schools Birdwatch programme. Pictured here with Rowling class teacher Lisa King are Year 6 pupils.

RSPB School Bird Watch at Fairstead Primary School in 2015

February 2013: Pictured outside their ruined home in Downham are Robert Armsby holding Princess and Louisa Hawkins cradling Toby. Princess, the pint-size chihuahua, was hailed a hero for her loud barking which woke the family up when flames destroyed the kitchen of their Railway Road home, enabling Louisa to get her young daughter Charlotte out. Robert braved the flames searching for Princess’ puppy Toby, who was eventually found by firefighters hiding behind a sofa.

House fire victims Robert Armsby holding Princess and Louisa Hawkins holding Toby in 2013

