In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature we look back at what was making the January news in 2000, 2001, 2010 and 2014...

January 2000: Meet the newly-formed team at West Norfolk Care and Repair scheme – project leader Cameron Lee (front) with colleagues Anna Burrell, Adrian Devlin and David Colley. It was launched to help the elderly, people on low incomes or those with a disability with repairs or improvements in their homes.

January 2000: Syderstone-based television star Liza Goddard celebrated her 50th birthday by visiting Hermitage Hall at Downham, where a room had been devoted to her life and career prepared by the museum owner Eric St John-Foti.

January 2000: More than 200 West Norfolk youngsters jumped at the chance to perform at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London. Dance teacher Jacquie Sindle (centre front) is pictured with the West End wannabees who sang their hearts out at the Lynnsport audition.

January 2010: These four kittens and a six-month-old Tom were left to die in freezing conditions when left dumped in a cardboard box near the recycling banks at Lynn’s Morrison’s store. They were found by a passer-by when snow was still on the ground and were soon taken into care at an RSPCA rescue centre in Cambridgeshire.

January 2010: Young artists Jasmine Monk (front left) and Lauren Carson see their colourful winning poster sign unveiled at Lynn’s Hillington Square Community Centre. They are pictured with (from left) Andy Chu from Improving Neighbourhoods, Borough Mayor and Mayoress Michael and Gillian Pitcher, Steve Manning from Freebridge Community Housing, community artist Emma Markwell, and Irene Gammon from Hillington Square Residents’ Association.

January 2014: Alfie, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was named the Lynn News Star Pet for 2013 after readers voted for him in their droves. The six-year-old rescue dog was a familiar figure at Top Cat and Tails pet shop in Hunstanton where mother and daughter Theresa and 18-year-old Stacey (pictured) Minns concede their pet is better known than they are.

January 2014: Downham and District Heritage Society chairman Dave Flower toasts the £386,000 award from the Heritage Lottery Fund with, from left, Jess Flower, Kathleen Wiseman, Christine Leader, Christine Austin, Leo Austin and Gerry Ryan. The money was earmarked towards turning the town’s old fire station into a museum.

January 2001: More than 60 past and present employees of Frigoscandia enjoy a reunion party. Everyone who had worked for the cold storage plant at Lynn’s Hardwick Industrial Estate since it was opened in 1966 was invited to the White Hart Stores pub in Lynn, with the organiser Mike Lockwood kneeling at front right.

January 2001: Pupils from the Footlights Dance Centre in Lynn are pictured at a dress rehearsal in preparation for going on stage at the Corn Exchange in a tribute show to rock legends Pink Floyd. They would be performing the group’s classic hit Another Brick in the Wall with tribute band Think Floyd.

