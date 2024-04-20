In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, we look back at different sporting events reported over the years in the Lynn News…

April 2001: Meet the trophy winners from the West Norfolk Badminton Championships which was held at Downham Sports Centre (not in order): Tim Davies, Rebecca Foster, Lisa Woods, Andrew Bonnett, David Gilbert, Sam Bennett, Danielle Cetti, Claire Goate, Ashley Rix, Sam Jones, Robin Foster, Simon King.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

April 2008: Seventeen-year-old Alex Brundle’s ambition was to be a Formula One racing driver – just like his dad, Martin. They are pictured at Bedford Autodrome at a press launch for the new season of the Formula Palmer Audi Championship. This was to be Alex’s second season and he said: “Last year was a steep learning curve for me, but now I feel much more settled in my car and my confidence has grown.”

April 2008: These were the jubilant scenes after the Linnets had recorded a 2-0 win away to Merthyr Tydfil in the final match of the BGB League (Southern Premier Division) to realise their dream of playing in the second tier of the Conference. The goals came from Matt Nolan and Jack Defty. The Linnets, under manager Keith Webb, pipped Team Bath by just two points to clinch the title.

April 2000: A total of 33 pairs competed for the Weasel Robbins Cribbage Trophy at Lynn Workers Club, raising £181 for the cancer unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The event was played down to the final two pairs, Norman Page/John Sharp and Ralph Young/Sam Elliott, who then contested the final the following month.

April 2012: Organisers and competitors face the camera at the launch of the 2012 West Norfolk Inter Village Games. Back from left, Wendy Galley, Linda Beales, Clare Peak, Geoff Sturgeon, Roger Partridge, Malcolm Hipkin, Julie Austin and Elizabeth Nockolds; holding the trophies are Maria Crompton (left) and Berni McGeeney.

April 2007: Meet the Lynn Hospital Sports and Social Club pool team celebrating winning the Premier Division of the Wisbech Super League. From left are Bruce Durham, Aly Roberts, Paul Archer, Matt Glazebrook, Ady Austin and Paul Matthews.

April 2007: Pictured is Lynn Golf Club PGA professional John Reynolds who was awarded the Braid Oak, a prestigious annual award to a member of the PGA East region in recognition of achievement, contribution and development of golf in the region.

April 2000: A number of Linnets youth team players who played in the Norfolk Youth Combination, were making progress into the Lynn FC Reserves’ squad. Back from left: Ellis Gay (youth development manager), Matthew Anderson, Steve Wymer, Simon Nobes, Trevor Daniels, Steve Nobes (youth team manager); front, Stephen Harvey, Robert Palmer, Chris Sainty, Max Page and Danny Barr.

