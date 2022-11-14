By Cllr Paul Kunes, Love West Norfolk column

At the end of November new electric car charging points, that will enable 52 vehicles to be charged, will be switched on.

Lack of off-street parking at home can pose a barrier when people are considering the switch to electric vehicles, but we are removing that by making nearby charging facilities available. It is also a benefit for visitors who drive to the area in electric vehicles.

Electric car charging

You can find them in the following King’s Lynn car parks: Centre Point in Fairstead, Austin Street East, Chapel Street, Lynnsport North and Gaywood Library. Also, Valentine Road in Hunstanton and North Street car park in Burnham Market.

The charging points are fast 7kW chargers and are all being installed in car parks owned by the council.

Free parking will be provided between 6pm and 8am when a vehicle is plugged in and charging, to ensure accessibility to residents that need to charge overnight.

Cllr Paul Kunes next to one of the borough council's electric vehicles.

Normal parking charges apply between 8am and 6pm.

Price rises on energy bills have been something that we’ve all been concerned about recently.

I was pleased to see that our beat your bills roadshows, held in Downham Market, Hunstanton and King’s Lynn last month were well received by our residents.

Love West Norfolk green

Around 100 people came for advice and our borough council team helped with energy efficiency retrofit funding guidance and other concerns including housing related issues.

Improvements to cycle and walkways across King’s Lynn, as well as the development of two active travel hubs, one in South Lynn and one in the town centre, could be happening in the future now that the business case for the Active and Clean connectivity project has been signed off.

This project also includes the development of active travel plans working with some of the town’s major employers and a campaign to help support people who want to make the change to more active, cost-effective and sustainable transport to and from town, whether for work or leisure.

This work, along with the bid for Levelling Up funding to make the Southgates more pedestrian and bike friendly, could seriously reduce CO2 levels in West Norfolk.