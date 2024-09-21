Here’s our weekly book feature, with the Book of the Week and Top 10 from Waterstone’s…

Waterstones Book of The Week is from the author of the mega-selling phenomenon that is The Thursday Murder Club.

‘We Solve Murders’ is the first in a pulsating new series of thrillers featuring retired copper Steve Wheeler and his impulsive daughter-in-law Amy.

Steve is enjoying retired life. He does the odd bit of investigation work, but he prefers his familiar habits and routines: the pub quiz, his favourite bench, his cat waiting for him when he comes home. His days of adventure are over: adrenaline is daughter-in-law Amy’s business now.

Amy thinks adrenaline is good for the soul. As a private security officer, she doesn’t stay still long enough for habits or routines. She’s currently on a remote island keeping world-famous author Rosie D’Antonio alive. Which was meant to be an easy job…

Then a dead body, a bag of money and a killer with their sights on Amy have her sending an SOS to the only person she trusts. A breakneck race around the world begins, but can Amy and Steve stay one step ahead of a deadly enemy?

An exclusive edition is also available. You can also find a £1 off voucher in the Lynn News of Friday, September 27.

BOOK CHART (compiled by Waterstone’s, Norfolk Street, Lynn)

1. We Solve Murders – Richard Osman

2. Cinnamon Bun Book Store – Laurie Gilmore

3. The Seventh Son – Sebastian Faulks

4. Politics on the Edge – Rory Stewart

5. Think Again – Jaqueline Wilson

6. North Woods – Daniel Mason

7. Moscow X – David McCloskey

8. Pumpkin Spice Cafe – Laurie Gilmore

9. Eerie East Anglia - Edward Parnell

10. Faebound – Saara El-Arifi



