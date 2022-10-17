By Brendan Legrove, project champion, Active and Clean Connectivity

This month sees the submission of the business case for the Active and Clean Connectivity programme to Government to secure £4.23m of funding towards this £6.25m project.

The business case has been developed following consultation with a range of stakeholders and input from industry experts. It builds on earlier public consultation which was carried out for the Local Cycling & Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP).

An artistic impression of how the hub at South Lynn could look.

I am particularly proud to be project champion for this programme because it will help tackle many of the things that are at the forefront of people’s minds at the moment, namely rising fuel costs and the general increase in the cost of living, climate change and environmental impact, and health and wellbeing.

The programme comprises a package of measures that support active travel, sustainable travel, and better connections between King’s Lynn’s communities for both walking and cycling.

At the same time, it acknowledges the rural nature of West Norfolk and focuses on improving the walking and cycling network for those who can choose to travel on foot or by bike.

Brendan Legrove, project champion, Active and Clean Connectivity.

One of its main aims is to improve accessibility for all, particularly for wheelchair and mobility scooter users and pushchairs.

It also promotes greater use of public transport where this is an option.

Some 65% of all journeys to work in King’s Lynn are less that 15km, with just over half of those being less than 10km, which means choosing to walk or cycle to work is a real alternative for many people. Further research will take place with large employers in the town to discover what would encourage people to change their mode of transport.

This will enable us to promote active travel as an accessible, convenient, faster, cleaner, greener, healthier and more cost-effective way to make short journeys, in a way that helps people to make that change.

• The Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk is the accountable body for the Active and Clean Connectivity project.

The business case development has been overseen by the King’s Lynn Town Deal Board.

The programme will be delivered by the borough council in partnership with Norfolk County Council.

More information from the website: visionkingslynn.co.uk