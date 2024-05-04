In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, we look back at different events reported over the years in the Lynn News…

May 2012: Months of hard work paid dividends for these young pupils of Alison’s Street Dance Club in Lynn, qualifying for the Team England 2012 final. Front from left, Talisha Cooper, Conor McLatchie-Brown, Ella Harvey; back, Dolice Simmons, Emily Davis, Tegan McLatchie-Brown and Poppy Gill.

May 2009: Laughter and cheering from this appreciative young audience at the Punch and Judy show held during Downham Festival Fun Day at The Howdale. After some awful weather in previous years, the organisers were blessed with a scorcher of a day to round off an action-packed eight days of events.

May 2006: Managing director Neil Griffiths and staff at the Multitone factory at Lynn celebrate the firm’s 75th birthday – and also news the company had won a contract to update communications equipment for every fire brigade in the country.

May 2006: Friendship bonds between Masons from Australia and from Lynn were strengthened when a 12-strong group from Bayside, a suburb of Melbourne, visited the town. A visit to Lynn Town Hall was on the itinerary where the Borough Mayor and Mayoress, Trevor Manley and Coral Manley welcomed members of the two masonic lodges and the host families.

May 2013: Baroness Gillian Shephard returned to the Merle Boddy Centre in Swaffham as a guest of honour at its anniversary celebrations – 25 years after she had unveiled a plaque in 1988 to officially open the centre. She is pictured second left with Swaffham Town Mayor Anne Tigue and the centre’s staff and helpers.

May 2013: Sci-fi fans of all ages travelled miles to celebrate May the Fourth at Lynn’s Arts Centre amid a sea of Doctor Who and Star Wars costumes. In this picture, Doctor Who, played by Jimmy Mann, protects (from left) Elysia Wakeling, Karen Saunders, Alex Wakeling and Thomas Goundsell from the alien invaders.

May 2014: Youngsters and staff from King’s Lynn Nursery School were thrilled with the turnout to their first exhibition at the Greyfriars Art Space in the town. The theme was circles in all forms and some of the youngsters are pictured with classroom assistant Ali Thorn (left) and teacher Roz Downey.

May 2012: This was the inaugural meeting of the Clandestine Cake Club, with bakers from across West Norfolk meeting up at the Market Bistro in Lynn. More than 100 groups had been set up nationwide and the Lynn branch was set up by Mel and Alastair Done after bakers were leaving pictures on their Cook to Perfection website.

May 2001: South Lynn Youth Club members get ready for a day of sun, sea at sand at Hunstanton, one of the events organised as part of West Norfolk Council’s Residents First Weekend. Photo: MLNF-0105449

