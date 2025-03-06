All Our Yesterdays: March memories from King’s Lynn, Swaffham and Downham Market including EU referendum campaign and Lattice House’s World’s Biggest Real Ale Festival
In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature we look back through the pages of old editions of the Lynn News for some March memories…
March 2016: Pupils at Swaffham Church of England Junior Academy enjoyed a day of activities for World Book Day. In this picture are pupils from Year 3 to 6 with Year 6 teacher and organiser Amy Wilkin who is second from left at the back.
March 2016: The EU referendum campaign came to the streets of West Norfolk as supporters of the campaign to leave the organisation made their case to voters. Members of the Grassroots Out (GO) organisation handed out leaflets at Downham and pictured at their stall are, from left, Karen Head, Michael Stone, Tony Jackson and John Bankhead.
March 2016: A workshop where children could create a special gift for their mums took place in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter and the centre manager Abbie Panks (back centre) described it as “our most popular workshop yet”. She is joined by helpers, parents and the happy children.
March 2016: Downham Town Council celebrated the 100th anniversary of RAF Marham during a special reception at the town hall, with the presentation of a silver salver to mark the centenary milestone. Pictured at the front are, from left, Group Captain Rich Davies (RAF Marham Station Commander), Nicholas Pratt (High Sheriff of Norfolk), John and Margaret Fox (Downham Mayor and Mayoress).
March 2012: Michael De Sivla, manager at Lynn's Lattice House prepares for the “World's Biggest Real Ale Festival”. The Lattice, together with the Globe Hotel, were two local venues hosting Wetherspoon’s nationwide event. Photo: MLNF12AM03087
March 2012: Hundreds of teddy bears were donated to the Lynn News’ Young Carers Appeal – to the delight of Jackie Haverson, West Norfolk Young Carers youth leader, who said the donations were giving a lot of happiness to the children.
March 2012: A photo call for the Dance Infusion show which was being staged at Lynn Corn Exchange by College of West Anglia students. They were joined on stage by other dancers from Downham High School, Dance Unleashed and the Star Dance Company.
March 2012: Lynn Lions Club members David Gifford (left) and Mike Hadfield hand over a new play tower and slide to members of the school council at St Martha’s School, Gaywood. St Martha’s had won one of the two £500 prizes offered by the Lions and on the right is teaching assistant Joanna Lowe (right) with James Aviss and Rachel Ampomah who wrote to the Lions for the council.
March 2012: This was the scene when the turf was cut for the £10.5 million refurbishment of the Lynn Academy in Queen Mary Road, Gaywood. From left are Borough Mayor Colin Sampson, David Pomfret who was chairman of governors at the school and also principal at the College of West Anglia, and the assistant director of Norfolk children’s services Fred Corbett.
March 2019: Lynn’s Priory Rotary Club, who hosted the town’s first Swimarathon at the St James Pool in February, revealed that £11,000 was raised and pictured here, the charities nominated to benefit from the proceeds receive their cheques at North Wootton Village Hall.