This is a smart modern home that has a lot to add to a family’s lifestyle.

With a bar area, hot tub and entertainment space indoors and outside, it is a great party pad.

It also has a large home office, a gym which could be used as a playroom if preferred, a detached self-contained garden studio annexe with bar area and to top it off there is a plot with planning permission for a detached bungalow and garage.

This home in the Woottons is up for sale for £1.25m

The location is Nursery Lane, in popular South Wootton, and the asking price is £1.25million.

The centrepiece of the main property is the stunning split-level kitchen/living room complete with a centre island and built-in appliances.

The flexible contemporary accommodation, which extends to around 4000 sq ft, also includes a large light and airy sitting room which has full-height glazed doors opening to the back garden.

The outdoor area also has a hot tub

On the first floor there are five double bedrooms, three with en-suite bath/shower rooms, and the impressive principal bedroom suite with a large dressing area and en-suite with a double shower cubicle. The family bathroom is shared by the two remaining bedrooms.

In the heart of a quiet residential area, the house sits well back from the road and has a large driveway with space for several vehicles and an integral garage with powered door.

The impressive rear garden provides good privacy with mature boundaries. There is a large lawn between the two outside living areas, accessed from both the kitchen and the sitting room, and a substantial patio area with a further covered seating area to sit back, relax and escape the heat of the summer sun.

Further down the garden is the raised decking with a sunken hot tub, the outside kitchen and the detached self-contained studio/annexe, which has its own bar area, a kitchenette shower room with w/c and a sitting room with patio doors.

The property has a modern kitchen

Beyond the annexe is a further fenced garden area with gated access which is currently used as an allotment area with a chicken run and a substantial modern outbuilding.

This garden area has the planning approval for a bungalow – included in the price – and full details of the plans are available from the agent.

One of the home's living rooms

The home is perfect for entertaining guests

The home features an outdoor bar area

Find out more from Ewe Move by calling the Lynn office on 01553 606958.