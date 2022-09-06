South Wootton home near King's Lynn with bar, hot tub and gym up for sale for £1.25 million
This is a smart modern home that has a lot to add to a family’s lifestyle.
With a bar area, hot tub and entertainment space indoors and outside, it is a great party pad.
It also has a large home office, a gym which could be used as a playroom if preferred, a detached self-contained garden studio annexe with bar area and to top it off there is a plot with planning permission for a detached bungalow and garage.
The location is Nursery Lane, in popular South Wootton, and the asking price is £1.25million.
The centrepiece of the main property is the stunning split-level kitchen/living room complete with a centre island and built-in appliances.
The flexible contemporary accommodation, which extends to around 4000 sq ft, also includes a large light and airy sitting room which has full-height glazed doors opening to the back garden.
On the first floor there are five double bedrooms, three with en-suite bath/shower rooms, and the impressive principal bedroom suite with a large dressing area and en-suite with a double shower cubicle. The family bathroom is shared by the two remaining bedrooms.
In the heart of a quiet residential area, the house sits well back from the road and has a large driveway with space for several vehicles and an integral garage with powered door.
The impressive rear garden provides good privacy with mature boundaries. There is a large lawn between the two outside living areas, accessed from both the kitchen and the sitting room, and a substantial patio area with a further covered seating area to sit back, relax and escape the heat of the summer sun.
Further down the garden is the raised decking with a sunken hot tub, the outside kitchen and the detached self-contained studio/annexe, which has its own bar area, a kitchenette shower room with w/c and a sitting room with patio doors.
Beyond the annexe is a further fenced garden area with gated access which is currently used as an allotment area with a chicken run and a substantial modern outbuilding.
This garden area has the planning approval for a bungalow – included in the price – and full details of the plans are available from the agent.
Find out more from Ewe Move by calling the Lynn office on 01553 606958.