In our regular On This Week column, we look back through the pages of the Lynn News from May 26 - June 1, 2001, as well as a picture from May 1995...

A 21st Century transport vision for Lynn is being unveiled to the public this week. It centres on a light tramway system linked to a park-and-ride scheme close to the A47 which would carry people from Saddlebow through the planned NORA development and into the old town. A West Midland engineer and transport expert is to address an open meeting at the Methodist Church Hall in County Court Road and, with the help of a scale model, talk about his revolutionary scheme. This news comes hot on the heels that South Lynn’s £20 million Nar Ouse Regeneration Scheme is under way, which involves demolishing the eyesore Muck Works and transforming a vast part of South Lynn creating 1,500 jobs, 500 homes, parks, a relief road, businesses and cycleways.

After being closed for nearly three months and losing more than £100,000 in profits because of foot-and-mouth restrictions, Snettisham’s Park Farm is due to re-open in the next few days – with a little help from its friends. The manager, Trevor Walters, said: We have had little or no help from the Government, but it has been personal donations from the public which have kept us going. A season ticket holder from Holbeach wrote letters to 500 other season ticket holders outlining the farm’s difficulties and nearly £2,000 was generated, money used to feed the animals for the last six weeks.

Thousands of small steps by pupils of St Martha’s Primary School in Lynn gave a boost to the Lynn News’ “V for Victory” memorial appeal in May 1995. More than 100 children took part in the sponsored walk in the school grounds and the head teacher, David Slement, said it was hoped they would raise about £100 for the project. In school, the significance of VE Day and the coming of peace in Europe was explained in advance of the walk to the pupils. The Lynn News also reported that the £3,500 memorial commemorating the 50th anniversary of the end of the Second World War would be built in Lynn’s Tower Gardens and officially unveiled in August 1995

A Gaywood teenager was left heartbroken after his £2,500 mountain bike, custom built from scratch over 18 months, was stolen during a spate of thefts in the River Lane area. An outbuilding at the back of his father’s home near Gaywood Post Office in Wootton Road was jemmied open and, as well as the unique bike, the thieves also took an industrial router, mini-grinder and sander worth more than £600. The teenager was still working on his bike and only bought the light blue Planet X frame at a show in Birmingham three weeks ago.

Another £5,000 has been raised for Papworth Hospital over the last year by supporters in the Downham area. The money, from donations and fundraising events, was handed over by members of Downham and District Friends of Papworth Hospital at a concert by Hilgay Silver Band at Downham Town Hall. Papworth has confirmed that all money received is spent only on equipment.

Roman Catholic Bishop of East Anglia, the Rt Rev Peter Smith, met pupils, teachers and staff on his first official visit to Swaffham’s Sacred Heart Convent School. The Bishop, who was staying with parish priest Father Trevor Richardson, began his morning visit by attending Mass in the gym with Years 3 to 11. Bishop Peter also went to the Lower School where the younger pupils sang welcoming songs before he visited each of the classrooms.

The burning question on the lips of Dersingham residents attending the annual parish meeting was where to put a new village hall. They had the opportunity to air their views at the meeting held at St Cecilia’s Church Hall, but there was a low turn-out even though cheese and wine was on offer. It was pointed out that although Dersingham’s population had grown to almost 5,000, there was concern that people did not show interest in the project or, indeed, in village activities generally.

Hopes for an end to car chaos in Hunstanton have been dashed after the police failed to recruit a traffic warden in time for the summer season. Residents have been calling for a warden for some time to stop motorists ignoring double yellow lines near the town centre. Town councillors have been told that spare traffic wardens would be drafted in from King’s Lynn whenever possible, until a new warden was taken on.

An astonishing spell of bowling by Narborough 2nd team’s Danny Cornwall secured a remarkable victory at Feltwell in a low-scoring West Norfolk League Division Five fixture. Cornwall bagged 7-3 in just 3.5 overs, taking the last seven wickets as Feltwell collapsed from 40-3 to 45 all out under Cornwall’s onslaught. Narborough had been restricted to just 81, but from facing defeat won the match by 36 runs.

Plans to close Fakenham Magistrates’ Court have stirred up spirited local opposition. County councillor David Callaby, who sits on the bench of West Norfolk magistrates and lives within a mile of the Fakenham court, regards it as an essential facility. He said its loss would seriously inconvenience hundreds of people.