Husband and wife team John and Pearl Back said a sad goodbye to Lynn’s Eastgate Primary School in December 1995.

The couple were retiring from the school where Mr Black had been caretaker for 24 years and Mrs Back was a cleaner for 22 years and are pictured surrounded by some of the pupils at their farewell party.

They were presented with a wall clock from the staff and an oil painting from the children, as well as a bouquet and a book. Mr Back also received a long service award from Norfolk County Council.

Headteacher Mrs Patricia Young said: “They will be missed as friends as well as part of the school team.”