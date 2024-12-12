Husband and wife say goodbye to King’s Lynn’s Eastgate Primary School in 1995
Published: 06:00, 12 December 2024
In our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature we look back to 1995…
Husband and wife team John and Pearl Back said a sad goodbye to Lynn’s Eastgate Primary School in December 1995.
The couple were retiring from the school where Mr Black had been caretaker for 24 years and Mrs Back was a cleaner for 22 years and are pictured surrounded by some of the pupils at their farewell party.
They were presented with a wall clock from the staff and an oil painting from the children, as well as a bouquet and a book. Mr Back also received a long service award from Norfolk County Council.
Headteacher Mrs Patricia Young said: “They will be missed as friends as well as part of the school team.”