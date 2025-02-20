In our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature we look back 28 years…

Young pupils of South Wootton First School were given insights into the world of music by two Norfolk County Council travelling music teachers in February, 1997.

John Burdett, pictured here, played the oboe, clarinet, bassoon and flute for a woodwind performance entitled The Four Winds, while Kevin Hegarty played a variety of brass instruments for Tubas and Buzzes.

Music lesson at South Wootton First School

These musical performances continued the work of two volunteer parents, who visited the school the previous term and gave a demonstration on the piano and clarinet to the four to eight-year-olds at the Church Lane school.