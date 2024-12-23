A Lynn-based author has a new book which launches on Thursday, January 2.

JM Dalgliesh, a self-published, multi-million copy bestselling crime writer whose name is Jason, topped the Amazon and Kindle bestsellers selling more than two million copies of his books.

The 49-year-old author has since signed with publisher Bookouture and has recently written his 30th novel. His books have also been optioned for film by Clear Pictures Entertainment.

Lynn-based author Jason Dalgliesh has penned a new book which is available from January 2

His crime thriller novels span three separate series and Jason is hoping to reach new readers with a change of genre.

His first psychological thriller Homewrecker was published in August with his second Family Doctor coming out on January 2.

Jason lives in Lynn with his wife, Helen, and their two children. When he wrote his first novel he was a stay-at-home-dad and despite encouraging words from agents, a publishing deal wasn't forthcoming. So he decided to self publish his books where he could be in control of his own destiny.

He signed a contract with Bookouture in late 2023, feeling that he had gone as far as he could through self-publishing and aiming to reach a whole new market of readers.

Family Doctor can be enjoyed in ebook, paperback and audio format.