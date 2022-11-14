By Graham Purkins, chief technical officer at Merxin and chair of the King’s Lynn Town Deal Board

The final three Towns Fund business cases have now been submitted to Government.

The development of these business cases was overseen by the King’s Lynn Town Deal Board and signed off by the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk as the accountable body for the funding.

Talk of the Town Fund

We await confirmation that the funding has been released. Once we receive that confirmation, there will be more opportunities to get involved with the design of the projects as they progress into delivery.

A huge amount of work has gone into producing the business cases. In total we will secure £15.83m of government funding to deliver £23.68m worth of projects, namely the Riverfront Regeneration, Active and Clean Connectivity and Multi-User Community Hub.

The remaining £7.85m of funding will come from other sources including Norfolk County Council and the borough council.

Together these projects will bring major benefits to the town and its communities.

The Multi-User Community Hub, being led by Norfolk County Council, will deliver transformational change in skills, health, aspiration, social mobility, business, and entrepreneurialism by providing a flagship skills and community offer in the heart of town, while revitalising a dominant vacant building in the town, which combined with the forementioned services it will offer, will support the vibrancy and footfall in the town centre.

The Active and Clean Connectivity project will see improvements to cycle and walkways across King’s Lynn, as well as the development of two active travel hubs, one in South Lynn and one in the town centre.

Further strands of this project include the development of active travel plans working with some of the town’s major employers and a campaign to help support people who want to make the change to more active, cost-effective and sustainable transport to and from town, whether that’s for work or leisure.

The Riverfront Regeneration project will improve the visitor experience to the iconic Custom House, bringing an under-used heritage asset back into use as well as enhancing areas of the quayside to make it more accessible and family friendly, with activities to attract visitors.