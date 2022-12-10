Talk of the Town by Graham Purkins, chairman of the Deal Town Board

The final three Town Deal business cases have been approved by Government securing the remaining £15,811,819 of funding for the Multi-User Community Hub, Riverfront Regeneration and Active and Clean Connectivity projects.

King’s Lynn was one of only 100 towns in England that were invited to bid for Towns Fund money.

Talk of the Town Fund

A requirement of the funding bid was the establishment of a Town Deal Board.

The King’s Lynn Town Deal Board was established in January 2020.

Since its inception, our role with the Town Deal Board has been to work with officers and members, bringing our private sector business knowledge and experience to the table, and helping to identify and develop projects that we believed would really help secure a positive future for the town.

We have been responsible for overseeing the development of the business cases and I am delighted that everyone’s hard work has resulted in us securing the full allocation of £25m for the town.

Securing £25m from the Towns Fund is only part of the story.

Many of the projects also feature match funding resulting in a total investment in King’s Lynn of £33.7m thanks to contributions from other partners and funders, including the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk and Norfolk County Council.

Regeneration of the riverfront is one of the bid's goals. Picture: Matthew Usher

The next steps are to progress with refining and developing the proposals along with further public engagement and consultation, so that the appropriate planning permissions can be obtained and projects progressed.

I am very much looking forward to seeing all six projects progress through to delivery.

Information about each of the projects can be found on the Vision King’s Lynn website www.visionkingslynn.co.uk.

* The Town Deal projects are:

Youth and Retraining Pledge;

Rail to River Public Realm project;

St George’s Guildhall and Creative Hub;

Multi-User Community Hub;

Riverfront Regeneration project;

Active and Clean Connectivity Project.