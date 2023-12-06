In our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature we go back to a primary school in December 2004...

The legendary Alvin Stardust is surrounded by pupils from Gaywood Primary School during his concert at Lynn Corn Exchange, in December 2004.

Stardust, who had a string of hits in the 1970s and ‘80s, sent out an SOS asking if the school’s choir could perform with him on stage – and delighted headteacher Paul Holbrook and his staff were only too happy to oblige.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

During the sell-out concert, the choir joined in for festive favourites such as I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday by Wizzard and Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee.

“It was a great experience for the children,” said Mr Holbrook.