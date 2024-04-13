In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, we look back at different events reported over the years in the Lynn News…

April 2003: Members of the Tilney St Lawrence Entertainment Company had plenty to smile about after their variety show at the village hall raised £850 for charity. More than 50 people took part on and off the stage in a show which included a barber shop chorus, trumpet soloist, singers, dancers and sketch acts.

April 2003: Meet members of Lynn Male Voice Choir, pictured before presenting their annual concert at Lynn Town Hall. The choir was formed in 1957 by members of the choirs of St Nicholas’ Chapel and St Margaret’s Church.

April 2003: An old-time music hall show put on by Massingham Multisports Club included a “Walk like an Egyptian” sketch which featured, from left, Gary Darlow, Dave Swift and Jonathan Miller, who were joined by the Massingham Muckspreader, aka Derick Drewery. The show involved a cast of 28 and a crew of 18.

April 2001: Ron Moody took time out from appearing in a comedy at Norwich Theatre Royal to pick a handy tip or two from his memory when he met King’s Lynn Players ahead of the group’s staging of Oliver! Moody. Moody was nominated for an Oscar and won a Golden Globe award for his portrayal of Fagin in the hit film. Players’ chairman Jim Farr said: “We were thrilled to meet one of the all-time greats of musical theatre.” In this picture getting out their begging bowls for Moody are the production team of (back from left) Sharon Fox (producer), Samantha Ashby (musical director), Jim Farr (chairman) and Marnie Barsby (choreographer); front, Jane Farr (production assistant) and Carol Beveridge (director).

April 2001: A murder within a murder puzzled audiences when Fourville Players staged “Murder in Company” at Pott Row Village Hall. Some of the cast got into the mood for murder in a photo-call at Congham Hall and from left are Rick Elsegood, Emma Corder (seated), Sarah Gosling Jan Wilson and Alison Penny.

April 2011: Members of the cast of Clenchwarton Methodist Entertainment Group’s winter pantomime – Hansel and Gretel – teamed up to present a £300 cheque to staff and patients on the children’s ward at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Young panto stars Keiran Nimmo, front left, and Declan Nimmo present the cheque to nine-year-old patient Megan Matthews, staff nurse Emma Lally and children’s ward volunteer Jim Tripp, front right. At the back are CMEG members, from left, Mike Brown, Graham Uttin, Ron Biggins, Penny Snape and Joan Edwards.

April 2011: Youngsters at Lynn’s Backstage Academy geared up for their big show, World of Make Believe, with a series of workshops. Seeing double in this picture is Louisa Harrison as Robotica at one of the workshop events.

April 2000: Musical director Richard Winch, on piano, leads an early rehearsal for Swaffham Players’ musical Half A Sixpence. From left are Maureen Silver (Mrs Botting), Nigel Wilkin (Harry Chitterlow), Sarah Krill (Ann), Tom Clarke (Arthur Kipps) and David Wright (Mr Shalford).

April 2012: Space meets spook – some of the characters who took part in the annual Lynn and district Gang Show at the town’s Corn Exchange. Called “Out of This World” the show took the audience through time and space through music, dance and comedy.

