In our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature, we take a look back at a school’s hockey team’s success 44 years ago…

Pictured in May 1981 are these girls from Lynn’s Springwood High School who had enjoyed another successful hockey season, with two shields won.

The school first team, on the left, shared the Fenland Trophy with Wisbech GS and the line-up was S. Green, L. Unwin, K. Gostling, D.Brown, S. Carlton, L. Ward, A. Ward, J. Eakins, S. Rutland, J. Carter, R.Hornsby.

Springwood High School's girl's hockey team in 1981

The Under 14s were unbeaten and won the West Norfolk Shield, their line-up being – J. Brittain, S. Coe, P. Thornton, V. Senter, H. Cross, A.Bone, B. King, T. Hewitt, A. Hornsby, K. Edwards.

The teachers are Mrs E. Manning and Miss J. Horne.