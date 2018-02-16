Luxurious Thailand resort fit for a king

Thailand is already a firm favourite among winter sun seekers, but don’t be put off by the crowded shores, there are still some hidden gems.

White sandy beaches and fresh coconuts are waiting for those who just cannot wait for spring to arrive, and are instead dreaming of a sunny getaway fit for a king.

Imagine walking out of your own luxurious private pool villa into the morning sunshine and watching the palm trees dance in the breeze and the ocean sparkling just metres away.

I was lucky enough to do just that when I visited Ammatara Pura Pool Villas, a taste of 5*-luxury, in the style of a 1,200 year old ancient Thai palace on the island of Koh Samui.

The resort gives you the chance to live like royalty during your stay in complete privacy and seclusion thanks to the private villas, or take a stroll and explore the island at your leisure.

It’s an opportunity to design your perfect holiday.

Set apart from the more crowded section of Lamai Beach, the resort offered complete privacy in the form of just 18 palatial private villas, each more opulent than the last.

With a choice of the sea view villas or the garden view, each had its own private area complete with a patio, balcony, swimming pool and jacuzzi.

The huge villas are the epitome of luxury decorated with fine art collected from all four corners of the kingdom.

We spent our days basking in the sunshine across the extensive grounds overlooking the ocean or dining in the resort’s beachfront restaurant which offers a huge range of Thai, Western, vegetarian and even halal cuisine.

The Thai owners pride themselves in the resort remaining a truly independent hotel and ensure the attentive and friendly staff are there for your every need during your stay.

For guests who are looking to be pampered, the resort boasts a stunning open air yoga centre, complete with a panoramic ocean view, a fitness room equipped with state of the art machines and a spa with a huge range of treatments.

The resort lies just a short and complimentary tuk-tuk ride away from the centre of Lamai, which is filled with restaurants, bars and entertainment.

For those who wish to explore further afield, the island lies just a couple of hours by ferry to nearby Koh Phanang and Koh Tao.

Lucy Ruthnum is a travel writer and blogger from King’s Lynn, you can find her travel blog, Absolutely Lucy, here.