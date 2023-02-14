Home   Lifestyle   Article

Memory Lane: King's Lynn's Fairstead playgroup pictured in 1988

By Chris Hornby
Published: 16:14, 14 February 2023
 | Updated: 16:15, 14 February 2023

The Lynn News photographer tried hard, but he couldn’t persuade these tots to break into a smile – and all of them to face the camera.

The serious-looking children were all members of the Fairstead Monday and Tuesday mornings playgroup in Lynn and were pictured in February 1988.

Sessions were held from 9.05 to 11.55am at just 60p a time at Fairstead Community Centre.

Fairstead playgroup from 1988
The supervisor, Mrs Pat Backhouse, said: “The children have a tremendous time all playing together.

"We try to encourage them to work together and learn to share things.”

Mothers helped out on a rota basis, she added.

Photo: MLNF-88404

Kings Lynn Nostalgia Chris Hornby
