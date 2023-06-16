• Memory Lane Schools, Friday, June 16:

Pupils from the King Edward VII School (KES) cluster of primary schools in Lynn are pictured at Eastgate Primary School in June 2013 for the launch of the first ‘Scotty’s Day’ which was to be held on July 10.

The aim was for businesses and schools to help Scotty’s Little Soldiers mark the fourth anniversary of Corporal Lee Scott’s death in Afghanistan by celebrating the first Scotty’s Day.

First Scotty's Day. MLNF-13PT06286

Nicola Hunt from the charity is pictured with the children and she said: “The idea came from events such as Red Nose Day and Children in Need, but instead of people wearing red noses they can wear Scotty’s Tattoos instead.”

Photo: MLNF-13PT06286