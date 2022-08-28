Some of Springwood High School’s Norfolk Scholars show off their A-Level results in August 2005 – and giving the Lynn students the thumbs-up is head of sixth form, David Hutton.

From left are 18-year-olds Grace Castle, Ania Szypula, Thomas Seaman, Elizabeth Bartram, Ben Brown, Daniel Hase, Casey Hollis, Ali Clay and Michael Collins.

Springwood students broke the school’s own record with an incredible 99 per cent pass rate.