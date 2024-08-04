In our weekly ‘Memory Lane Schooldays’ feature, we look back 12 years to the unveiling of an eco-friendly greenhouse…

Pupils from St Edmund’s Primary School in North Lynn show off their new eco-friendly greenhouse at the end of the summer term in 2012.

Pictured with them are teacher Norma Burgess, parent Luke Foster, Maria Frary of Travis Perkins, who donated the timber, and teaching assistant Glenn Russell.

The young eco-warriors, helped by school staff, created the environmentally friendly greenhouse by using recycled materials they collected. In total they put 1,500 used plastic bottles to good use within the structure. They were inspired after hearing of a similar facility built at a Scottish school

Travis Perkins of Lynn donated timber which was used to build the frame of the greenhouse.