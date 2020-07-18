Opinion: Debenhams loss is hard to bear for King's Lynn

The demise of Debenhams department store in Kings Lynn, was not just the closure of another store in the town centre.

It marked the end of an era in the town’s retailing world and a lose of one of Lynn’s last remaining traditional department stores, that has seen Royal patronage.

Debenhams was an integral part of the once flourishing High Street which had included many familiar family trading names such as, Le Grice Bros, Rivett’s, Goddards, Ladymans and Scott and Son.