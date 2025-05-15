In our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature, we look back at a school fair 44 years ago…

It’s a fair cop… youngsters get to grips with the long arm of the law at the Reffley Playgroup’s summer fair in Lynn in May 1981.

Playgroup officials hoped the event would raise around £600 which would be put towards the building fund for a new extension to the existing playgroup building.

Reffley Playgroup’s summer fair in May 1981

Among the attractions were a wide variety of sideshows and stalls, competitions, raffle and static displays by the Royal Anglian Regiment, Norfolk ambulance service and the police.

There was also a speedway bike on show and many of the playgroup children took part in a sponsored trike ride.