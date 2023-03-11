Talk of the Town column by Vicky Etheridge, Town Deal Board member, project sponsor for the Rail to River Public Realm project, and Discover King’s Lynn BID manager

Progress on the Rail to River public realm project is picking up pace this month with planning applications due to be submitted for the pop-up units and the arch on Purfleet Street by the end of the month.

The design for the arch was developed during 2022 with a range of young people at Stories of Lynn. Subject to planning consent being achieved, the installation of the archway will take place late summer this year.

Purfleet Street web banner

Designs for the pop-up units have also been agreed, and once planning permission is secured, these will be procured ready for installation later in autumn.

These will offer opportunities for start-up and small businesses to trial new products and services in this key area of town, just off the High Street.

In the meantime, a pilot travel hub is being installed in the Baker Lane car park. Paid for by Community Renewal Funding, and led by Norfolk County Council, this facility will include secure storage for up to 40 bikes, e-bike charging, lockers, scooter racks, repair stand, and CCTV.

Baker Lane car park

It will provide an alternative, but nearby, cycle parking facility for when the Purfleet Street cycle racks are removed for the pop-up units.

You may recall that before Christmas we issued a call out for artists to come forward to design public art for the Rail to River route.

We have been blown away by the response we have received with around 24 exciting ideas to carefully review.

We are working through all those proposals and will be selecting a shortlist of three artists who will be given a small budget to develop their ideas further, ahead of face-to-face interviews later this month to select the winning design.