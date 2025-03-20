In our fortnightly Picture This column, King’s Lynn Museum curator Dayna Woolbright looks back at an interesting poster…

This early Victorian poster might seem a rather stark and severe warning to modern Lynn residents but fast and humiliation days were not uncommon 170 years ago.

They were appointed by monarchs or presidents in times of crisis such as famine, military defeat or bad weather, to ask for God’s forgiveness and for respite from disaster.

A poster from March 21, 1855

This poster, measuring around 40cm high, would have been displayed in public areas to inform townspeople of the upcoming fast day and to remind them of their duties - namely not opening shops and observing the day as a Sunday.

In the 1850s, the word humiliation in this context would have had a different meaning to what we understand today, signifying bowing down to a higher power and being humble.

This particular Fast and Humiliation Day, March 21, 1855, as appointed by Queen Victoria, was a response to the ongoing military challenges for British forces in the Crimean War.