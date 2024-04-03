In his weekly Memory Lane Schooldays column, Chris Hornby looks back to 2011...

Lynn’s Reffley Community School won the bid for a donation of £500 from Lynn Lions in April 2011.

Schools throughout the district had the chance to submit a proposal on how they would use the money to benefit the pupils – and the winning suggestion by Reffley was for new outdoor furniture and seating for activities such as reading and picnics.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

In this picture, Lions president Mike Parsons presents the cheque for £500 to headmistress Pam Foskett, surrounded by pupils of class 3P.

The funds for the prize money were raised by the Lions from their Fun Day, donations from the Norton Railway open day as well as fundraising from other events.



