Set on one of the most sought-after roads in Lynn, this four-bedroom detached house is flexible and so family-friendly.

It is in Gayton Road, so perfect for schools, the town centre and an easy drive into countryside and to the coast.

On the market for £675,000, it stands in half an acre of mature gardens, hidden from the road and very private.

This four-bedroom detached house on Gayton Road is on the market for £675,000

It has been a much-loved and cherished family home and is just waiting for new owners to move in and enjoy it.

Leading from an impressive hallway, the living space includes four reception rooms and a large kitchen/breakfast room.

The delightful 24ft dual aspect living room is flooded with natural light and flows seamlessly into the dining room which features sliding doors into the garden and making these rooms ideal for entertaining.

The property boasts a billiards room, which is another superb space

The second reception room is currently used as a home gym but would make an ideal snug.

The billiards room is another superb space and leads on to the 18ft kitchen/breakfast room which is ideal for entertaining and sitting down with friends and family to enjoy a meal.

Also on the ground floor is a utility room, wet room and wc.

The beautiful original staircase leads up to the first floor where a generous 16ft landing leads on to the four double bedrooms and the family bathroom.

One of the four double bedrooms

The main bedroom is a great space to escape to and is another room that is flooded with calming natural light. Bedrooms two, three and four are all also excellent doubles and all four have fitted wardrobes.

The family bathroom offers a bath and wash basin with a separate wc found next door.

The stunning rear garden is another space which a family will enjoy. It stretches to over 150ft in length.

The stunning rear garden features an outdoor swimming pool - which does need renovation

A large patio steps down to the rest of the garden which is laid to lawn and at the bottom of the garden there is an outdoor swimming pool - which does need renovation.

Everything is surrounded by trees so it is sheltered and secluded.

The driveway leads down to the house and provides plenty of off-road parking along with access to the impressive 38’ garage which has a remote-controlled power door.

To find out more and to arrange a viewing contact Russen and Turner on 01553 603361.