With the clue in the name, this characterful period property is believed to be one of the oldest in the Woottons.

It has been in the same ownership for many years and has a wealth of features including ancient, exposed beams believed to be reclaimed timbers from Hanse trading vessels.

The fire surround in the drawing room is also understood to be of significant age and there are fine examples of beams and panelling.

Old House South Wootton

The Old House is in Nursery Lane, South Wootton, in an especially attractive location with views over the common and the pond. The asking price is £720,000.

It stands on a generous plot and the agents suggest that there is scope for an extension, subject to planning approval.

Living space includes an impressive reception hall with beams and panelling and an arched front door.

old house south wootton (59962826)

The 19ft dual aspect drawing room has more beams, a fireplace, a front bay window and French doors opening to the garden.

The study/music room also has a fireplace and beams and there is a large window and window seat.

The dining room has French doors to the outside space and also leads to the 26ft breakfast kitchen which has a range of fitted units, a gas range cooker, tiled floor and a feature wall of exposed brickwork.

Ground floor accommodation is completed by a boot room with Belfast sink and a downstairs wc.

old house south wootton (59962849)

There are four bedrooms on the first floor including one with French doors to an outside balcony.

There is a well fitted and very generous family bathroom and a separate shower room.

An inner landing leads up to the fifth bedroom, a large 20ft room with exposed roof timbers.

old house south wootton (59962852)

The garden is west facing and has the views over the common from its east side.

A shared entrance leads to a broad gravel driveway at the front of the house and a detached garage with two up-and-over doors.

The delightful rear garden is mostly laid to lawn with a variety of well-established trees and shrubs. There is also a paved patio at the back of the property with a pathway leading down the garden and through a gate to the front driveway. And there is a pedestrian gate to Nursery Lane.

old house south wootton (59962840)

For more information and to arrange a viewing contact the agents, Landles, on 01553 772816.