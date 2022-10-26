If you have a passion for history and like the thought of living in the heart of Lynn, you might want to take a look at the Grade II listed town house which has come on the market in King Street.

It is part of one of the oldest and most interesting street scenes in Lynn, close to the Tuesday Market Place and with places to eat and be entertained on the doorstep including the Corn Exchange.

Almost directly opposite is St George’s Guildhall and the Custom House, while the river frontage and quayside are a short walk away.

The exterior of the King Street property

The property's living room

It is ideal for a buyer wanting to immerse themselves in a rich heritage and to enjoy the convenience of living so close to the town centre.

On the market for £475,000, this substantial property dates back to the late 16th century and offers spacious versatile accommodation with plenty of character and charm and lots of original features.

The living space is spread over four floors. On the ground floor there is a well-proportioned kitchen/breakfast room with a range of wall and base units and space for white goods and a garden room with large glass sliding patio doors opening to the enclosed courtyard garden.

The home's kitchen

The King Street property's kitchen

The large and elegant sitting room has a typical period high ceiling and two sash windows to the front.

The first floor is home to two double bedrooms and the family bathroom. The front bedroom measures 4.0m x 5.6m and has two large sash windows providing views of King Street while the rear bedroom is a large double. The bathroom is fitted with a modern suite including a bath with a power shower over, w/c and a wash basin.

The second floor has another large front bedroom, again with two large front-facing sash windows, a recently renovated shower room and there is a large attic room that is currently used for storage but could be suitable for extra living accommodation (subject to listed building consent).

And on the top floor, there is another large bedroom – this lovely bright and airy room has exposed ceiling beams and two dormer windows.

One of the home's two bedrooms

The courtyard garden

Outside, the main entrance is located in the shared covered passage and there is also a pedestrian gate providing access to the rear and the courtyard garden which is totally private and secure.

More details: Ewe Move on 01553 606958.