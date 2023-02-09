This Grade II listed town house has been cleverly converted to create a lovely home right in the heart of Lynn.

It is a short walk from the high street and shops, the riverside and the entertainment venues.

And as it is tucked away in Aickman's Yard, off King Street, it is part of Lynn’s historic street scene.

This property on Aickmans Yard is on the market for £375,000

The attention to detail in this conversion is apparent in every room, from the hand-finished kitchen and flagstone tiles to the exposed brickwork and preserved beams and solid oak doors.

The ground floor offers cosy, but at the same time open plan, living across the kitchen, breakfast room and lounge diner.

The home's hand-finished kitchen

The kitchen area has a Rangemaster Aga-style oven and hob and double butler sinks

The first floor has two double bedrooms and a four-piece family bathroom and on the second floor there is a master suite with walk-in dressing room and shower.

Outside space includes a patio and gravel area.

One of the property's bedrooms

The four-piece family bathroom

Details: Bennett & Co on 01553 603486.