In our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature we go back to a high school in November 2013...

Pupils at Lynn’s King Edward VII High School called in the Lynn News for help when they began work on their new house newspaper in November 2013.

A team of students in the school’s Gloucester Windsor house were working on the first edition of the paper which they hoped to publish in December ahead of the Christmas break.

Pupils at Lynn’s King Edward VII High School in November 2013 with Allister Webb, news editor at the Lynn News

Allister Webb, news editor at the Lynn News, joined the group to offer advice and hear some of the ideas they had of what could be included. He is pictured here with the students, who were joined by the school’s pastoral director, Shaun Ibbotson (back right).