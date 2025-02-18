Following successful daytime sessions aimed at helping residents learn new cooking skills, swap recipe ideas, and discover ways to eat healthy and nutritional food while also saving money, new evening drop-ins are to start next week.

Free Food for Thought supper sessions will be held at The Beacon, North Lynn Methodist Church in Losinga Road, on a Tuesday starting from February 25 between 6pm and 7.30pm.

Jo Rust, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for people and communities, said: “These family-friendly sessions have already helped hundreds of residents in our three towns in West Norfolk.

Cooking up healthy and cost effective meals

“Our Lily team, who organise these free events are part of the borough council, have now created an evening session for people unable to attend our popular mid-morning ones.

“These activities make a positive contribution towards overcoming social isolation and loneliness.

“They are sociable and family friendly, children are welcome to attend with an adult.

“If you’re a younger person who wants to learn some valuable advice about cooking on a budget I urge you to pop in.

“People can turn up at any point, and stay for as long as they can, but also get to taste food cooked by a professional chef.

“The cost of living continues to affect us all, these sessions should prove invaluable to our residents.”

Each week there will be tips about how to cook healthy and tasty food without breaking the bank.

The themes to be focused on are listed and booking is not required: Week 1: One-pot wonders, Week 2 (March 4): Mid-week lunches, Week 3 (March 11): Batch cooking, Week 4 (March 18): Fake-away meals.

For more details on the sessions email: asklily@west-norfolk.gov.uk or call Lily on 01553 616200.