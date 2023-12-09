All Our Yesterdays: December good causes

2003: Ark Mothers and Toddlers group, which met in the South Lynn Baptist Church, was given an outside storage shed to accommodate play equipment and toys by Lynn Trinity Rotary Club.

Barry Richardson hands over a commemorative plaque to Marie Dewdney, watched by from left, Shannon Tinkler, Joe Fraser (Trinity community service committee chairman), Eric Bradford (Trinity past president), Emma Dewdney, Lacey Barker, Sue Chaddock and Zoe Tinkler (Ark).

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

2000: Lynn Academy of Dancing’s musical production at Lynn Arts Centre – entitled www.lad.co.uk – was the 18th staged by the principal, Miss Karen Waite.

There were five performances which raised £3,000 for the chosen charity, the Evelina Children’s Heart Appeal at Guy’s Hospital in London. Karen is pictured presenting the cheque to Borough Mayor Clifford Walters, on stage with some of the cast.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

2000: Celebrating Christmas Victorian-style – pupils and staff enjoy the festivities at Whitefriars School in Lynn, an event which raised £1,300 for school funds.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

2000: More than £2,500 was raised at Swaffham’s Sacred Heart Convent School, where one of the main attractions was The Harry Potter Experience. Going wild about Harry in this picture were Donna Palmer gazing into the crystal ball joined by Laura Cawthorne, Lucy Brackley, Jonah Orola, Kathryn Smallwood, Claire Waterson and Isabel Johnson.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

2004: Dan Ashton of Meridian Woodlands East, his partner Michelle Woods and their family Tom and Megan lend a hand planting trees at South Lynn’s Harding’s Pits. Meridian, of Bergen Way, North Lynn, supplied all 750 trees and prepared much of the ground for the volunteer helpers.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

2004: Narborough couple Dennis and Brenda Greeno transformed the front of their bungalow home into a winter wonderland, raising £227 for Narborough and Pentney First Response team. They are holding baby grandson Adam Taylor, and joined by grandchildren Jake and Courtney Greeno, with Bob Cainey and Roy Lightning (right) from the response team.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

2004: Pupils of St Martin at Shouldham Primary School raised more than £1,500 to help support poor schools in India. Here are some of the young fundraisers, from left, Lewis Findull, Charlie Perkins, Daniel Goodenough, Kayley Stabler and Bethany Blake.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

2003: Tea lovers strutted their stuff at a Lynn Town Hall tea dance which raised £300 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Appeal. The Mayor Michael Langwade and Mayoress Christine Holding are pictured with Sue Cave (area co-ordinator for the appeal), left, and Gilly Canny of Dersingham WI.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

