In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature we look back through the pages of old editions of the Lynn News for good memories…

February 2012: Budding engineers Luke Mitchell, Troy Brown, Jason Chown and Luke Marks, from Terrington St Clement High School, show off their winning design at Downham Rotary Club’s annual schools’ technology competition. Terrington came top in the Key Stage 3 section.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

February 2012: A celebration marked the £2 million transformation of St Germans Primary School. It was led by Sir Jeremy Bagge, former High Sheriff of Norfolk, who is pictured with pupils Natasha Moore, Alfie O’Conner, Rhys Younge and Samuel Beeby; back from left are Borough Mayoress Susan Sampson, chair of governors Ted Gray, Borough Mayor Colin Sampson and headteacher Alison Hughes.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

February 2001: An expedition to central Africa was on the cards for this group of pupils at Marshland High School. The month-long trip to Malawi was being co-ordinated by the school’s head of English, Caroline Hansford, who had lived and worked in central Africa. She is pictured at the front with one of the pupils, Adeola Capel, and said the group would help with two building programmes at local schools as well as spending some time teaching.

Lynn News Photograph From The Archive Files

February 2001: A strong contingent from the Crown pub at Gayton was preparing to make their voice heard at the forthcoming Countryside Alliance rally in London. At least two coachloads of supporters were planning to join the “march for rural liberty and livelihood” in the capital on Sunday, March 18. Pub landlady Mrs Felicity Atherton had organised the transport which was being sponsored by local farmers.

Lynn News Photograph From The Archive Files

February 2014: Dersingham Royal British Legion branch forged links with army cadets, scouts and guide units, and this was the scene at Wolferton Social Club when RBL branch chairman Valerie Brundle joined members of the 1st Dersingham Scout troop, Girl Guiding Dersingham Rainbows, 1st and 2nd Brownies and Guides to present certificates marking the affiliation.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

February 2014: There was extra significance to the occasion as residents of the Trinity Hospital in Castle Rising donned their traditional scarlet cloaks and Welsh-style hats for the Founder’s Day celebration – as it marked the 400th anniversary of the endowment of the hospital by Henry Howard, Earl of Northampton, in 1614. Joining the clerk to the trustees, Richard Waite, are from left, residents Anne Staley, Heather Scott, Vicky Jackson and Dorothy Moon.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

February 2014: An open day was held at North Creake by the Norfolk Rivers Trust, with the aim of attracting more volunteers to care for the River Bure, which runs through the village. Pictured from left are Jonathan Lewis from the trust, Olly Van Biervliet, Arnie Warsop and James Powell.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

February 2004: Children at Marshland St James School staged a mammoth art exhibition to show off works created during a special arts day. From left are Savannah Gonzales, Sam Maher, Marc Edmunds, Louise Woods, Shannon Locks and Robert Codona with their pottery figures.

Archive Photograph from the files of the Lynn News, King's Lynn

February 2004: Can you help us, please? The 1st Grimston Brownie Pack with their one and only Brown Owl, Jane Greyson. The brownie pack used the Lynn News to put out an appeal for new leaders to join and support their activities.