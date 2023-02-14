All Our Yesterdays takes a look back to 2007 when people of all ages visited the Mart on Valentine's Day.

People of all ages, including youngsters enjoying a half-term break, gathered to watch the opening ceremony – and the normally bad “Mart weather” was the only traditional fixture missing from the civic opening. Photo reference: MLNF-0702459

2007: A joint celebration was held to mark the completion of a £100,000 refurbishment at Lynn’s Highgate Infants School and the 130th anniversary of the 72-pupil school.

In this picture, Norfolk’s director of children’s services, Lisa Christenson (left) cuts the ribbon to open a new outdoor play area, with pupils Callum Holmes and Chloe Appleby, with county councillor Rosalie Monbiot (left) and headteacher Christine Holden standing behind.

Photo reference: MLNF-0702708

2007: Just days before celebrating the 55th anniversary of her accession to the throne, Queen Elizabeth presented prizes to children during morning service at West Newton church. The youngsters, pictured here, received books from the royal visitor for good attendance at the Children’s Church. The children performed a short play for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and sang songs and hymns.

Photo reference: MLNF-0702113

2012: This was the first big fundraising event for the local Lisa Wiles Red Wellies Brain Tumour Support Fund – a Valentine’s dance organised by family and friends of 43-year-old Lisa, from Blackborough End, who had died the previous October.

Her dad, Mervyn Wiles, is pictured third right, rear, with the Red Wellies T-shirts to the fore. The dance was held at Middleton Village Hall and an amazing £2,314 was raised. A special Red Wellies video was given its premiere during the evening.

Photo reference: MLNF-12PT02256

2007: The colourful cast of Fincham Histrionics Society at a photo-call ahead of their production of Aladdin, which was staged at the village Memorial Hall. Three performances were put on and the panto director was Steven Bond.

Photo reference: MLNF-0702211

2012: Bargain retailer Discount UK opened its doors to Lynn town centre customers for the first time, with crowds waiting patiently outside.

It was the company’s 28th store to be opened nationwide and marked the brand’s rapid expansion since it was founded in 2010. Photo reference: MLNF-12PT02055

2012: Staff assess the damage to the Manor Farm House care home in Ingoldisthorpe after a blaze in the dining

room. Five pensioners had to be evacuated as they sheltered in an upstairs room.

From left are chef Kurtis Green, maintenance officer Brian Tooke, manager Gill Gibbons and care assistant Stef Loose.

Photo reference: MLNF-12PB02010

2012: Richard Howitt MEP paints the last letter to launch National Heart Month, when joining volunteers at Lynn’s British Heart Foundation shop.

Photo reference: MLNF-12PT02061

