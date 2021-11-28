Well, the nights are now drawing in and the weather has certainly turned.

Shop window displays are full of enticing gifts, seasonal light displays are about to be turned on in our towns.

It can only mean one thing - we are about to enter the month of December and the Christmas season.

In these final weeks of the year many of us will be purchasing gifts for friends and family to open on Christmas Day and these items, often expensive, are a target for opportunist thieves.

With this in mind Norfolk Constabulary will be launching our “Keep It Christmas” campaign this December and I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the campaign.

The crime prevention campaign encourages Norfolk residents to protect themselves, their family, friends and property during this time of the year but also reminds potential perpetrators of the consequences of illegal actions this festive period.

Here are some of our top tips to having a safe and crime-free Christmas this year:

* Be careful where you park your car.

Try to choose a well-lit space covered by CCTV and if possible, avoid dropping purchases off at your car mid-way through your shopping trip.

If you must return to your vehicle mid-shop to drop off shopping this Christmas, make sure it is stored out of sight in the boot and make sure you lock and secure your vehicle when you leave it. Keep it hidden, #KeepitChristmas.

* Drink spiking is a serious crime with serious consequences. Don't spend Christmas behind bars. Keep it out, #KeepitChristmas.

* Don’t leave presents under the Christmas tree if they are visible from windows and doors and for gifts you want to keep hidden until the big day keep them in a secure place and avoid sheds or garages.

Make sure your windows and doors are locked whenever you leave the house this winter and at night to keep others out. Take care about what you post on social media.

Try not to advertise expensive gifts you have purchased/received and don’t broadcast when you are going to be away from your home. Keep it locked, #KeepitChristmas.

* Had a few drinks last night? Don't take any risks, you might still be over the limit today. Drink driving is a serious crime with serious consequences. When planning social events arrange for a designated driver. Keep it cautious, #KeepitChristmas.

You can get more crime prevention advice from our website, www.norfolk.police.uk and you can follow this campaign on our Twitter pages by following the hashtag #KeepitChristmas.