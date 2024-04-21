In our regular On This Week column, we look back through the pages of the Lynn News from April 21 – 27, 2007 as well as a picture from April 1992...

Lynn’s main post office in Baxter’s Plain looks set to close in the latest round of Post Office cuts, with the branch relocating to the town’s WH Smith store in a bid to save money. North West Norfolk MP, Henry Bellingham, was quick to call the plan staggering, fearing it will be an unmitigated disaster, and he was alarmed that no prior consultation had been carried out. Lynn is one of 70 branches which look set to move to WH Smith stores as part of a new partnership between Post Office Ltd and the stationery giant. Fifteen staff employed in the current premises will either be transferred, offered another role or take voluntary redundancy.

Most of the backlog of waste which built up at West Norfolk recycling centres over the Easter holiday has now been cleared. Two busy weekends coinciding with a change in the management of the centres across the county were blamed by Norfolk County Council for the disruption. The council is pledging an improved service at all its centres including Lynn (Horsleys Fields), Heacham, Crimplesham (Wereham), Hempton, Ashill and Docking. Blackborough End recycling centre closed permanently on April 1.

Pupils, parents, staff and governors flocked to South Wootton First School in April 1992, to help celebrate the school’s silver anniversary. This Lynn News picture shows Class 3 pupils providing some of the entertainment in the school garden. There were just 29 pupils on the register when they school opened its doors in 1967, but 25 years later the number had grown to 180 – and all the youngsters took some part in a series of hour-long shows held over three days. Additional entertainment was provided by excerpts read from the school log from years gone by

Villagers who rescued a dazed and injured young swan watched joyfully as it was released after recovering at West Norfolk’s RSPCA Wildlife Hospital. The bird, believed to be a young male, became distressed after flying into the car park of Evergreen Tractors at St Germans, and hitting a building, some three weeks ago. Two villagers and Evergreen staff managed to calm the bird down before it was placed in a large box and taken to the wildlife centre.

The award-winning Hilgay Silver Band is searching for more musicians to give it more depth and maybe recreate the glory days of achieving national fame. The brass band has competed at the highest level, earning a place in the National Brass Band Championships on three occasions, but membership has now fallen below 25, the required number needed to compete at that level. In particular, the band is hoping to attract new cornet and trombone players.

Swaffham Town Council is to hold its future meetings at the Assembly Rooms instead of the town hall to avoid putting local taxpayers in debt for the next 25 years. At its last meeting, town councillors considered four options for improving access for disabled people to the council chamber at the town hall, costing between £39, 851 to £54,226. But instead they voted to pay £2,725 to hire the Assembly Rooms for council and committee meetings as the building had been completely refurbished and met all the requirements.

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is celebrating after saving enough money last year to start paying back its £11 million debt, but health bosses warn the hard work is not over yet. More than 70 beds and two wards were axed to help achieve the savings, but redundancies fell from an expected 65 to 85 to just 19. Other savings were made through new deals with suppliers and a range of smaller ideas such as a ban on ordering new stationery and fewer refuse collections.

West Norfolk planners have backed a project to turn Thornham’s historic but derelict coal barn into an arts centre. After a site visit, members of the development control board went against planning officers’ and Environment Agency objections to approve the new role for the landmark building, which overlooks the unspoilt village harbour. Thornham Parish Council had supported the scheme, stating the village was “crying out” for such a development and would bring social and economic viability to the community. A number of conditions have been stipulated to overcome objections about flood risk and disabled access.

The Linnets secured a point with a 0-0 draw away to Merthyr, which was good enough to definitely book their place in the BGB Southern League Premier Division play-offs. The pitch proved to be a great leveller during then 90 minutes and Lynn boss Keith Webb said: “I don’t think I have seen a worse pitch in all my years in football. It was absolutely horrendous in the goalmouths.” [In the play-off semi-final, Lynn lost 1-0 at home to Maidenhead who then went on to beat Team Bath 1-0 in the final].

West Lynn residents are being urged to have their say on plans to revamp or replace the village war memorial. Neglect has caused thick lichen and moss to build up on the St Peter’s Church monument, making the listed names unreadable. Now West Norfolk Council, which is responsible for the upkeep of the churchyard, is reviewing whether to restore the existing memorial or install a brand new replacement.