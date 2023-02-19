The Coastal Mummy monthly column by Rebecca Fisher

For the sixth year running, King’s Lynn is going to be celebrating World Down Syndrome Day. Something slightly different this year is that only the Corn Exchange will be lit up instead of the town hall.

In normal World Down Syndrome Day tradition, one of Lynn’s most famous buildings will be lit up in the Down Syndrome awareness colours of blue and yellow. Every year more and more families come and celebrate the day.

It is a great chance to meet new families and friends who also have a loved one or friend with Down Syndrome. The day means so much to those who celebrate it. It not only raises awareness of Down Syndrome but also brings people together.

World Down Syndrome Day is marked each year on March 21. The 21st day of March was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome. Every year on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day is observed to create awareness about Down syndrome and show families that might otherwise feel isolated and lonely that there are people out there to talk to.

Social media plays a huge part in the day. The more people that see us celebrating, the quicker negative stereotypes will be erased. There are still so many people that have old fashioned views about Down Syndrome and as someone with a brother with Down Syndrome, I think it is important to get rid of those negative views.

It is a day for educating, for celebrating and for having fun. A day to make memories while raising awareness. I guess other people have wondered why we raise awareness for Down Syndrome?

Raising awareness helps with getting people with Down Syndrome, the rights that they deserve. They have to fight for equal rights. They can struggle to get the education that they need. Spaces in special needs schools can be few and far between and can be a struggle to get. There isn’t any support for home education either. There is also a fight for proper medical attention, to find jobs, to even be taken seriously by other people. People with Down Syndrome can live a ‘normal’ life, just like anyone else. They can get an education, a job, or get married. One of the only things that stops them is society and the stereotypes that still exist.

By celebrating World Down Syndrome Day, we help break stereotypes. We can all raise awareness. We can all be advocates.

Social media should be full of blue and yellow on World Down Syndrome Day. Hopefully, the Corn Exchange will be a hive of activity on the day too.

We will be meeting at the Corn Exchange at around 6pm and then we will watch the lights show as it gets darker. In previous years, there have been so many families and hopefully this year will be no different. Come along, say hi and take a photo and post on social media and use #Kingslynnwdsd2023.