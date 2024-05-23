To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Gruffalo, the Vancouver Quarter King’s Lynn is hosting a free meet and greet tomorrow (Saturday) with two popular Julia Donaldson characters, the Gruffalo and Stick Man, from 10am to 3pm.

Families are invited along to St Dominic’s Square for photo opportunities with the loveable duo, brought to life in the modern classic books by artist Axel Scheffler and turned into Christmas special films aired on BBC.

Appearances will be on stage at 10.15am to 10.40am, 11am to 11.40am, noon to 12.40pm, 1pm to 1.40pm and 2pm to 2.30pm.

Assistant manager Shelley Scott said: “We are very excited to be hosting our Gruffalo and Stick Man event, we have had a great response from the public and we hope to see lots of children enjoy this free event.”

There will be an SEN session at 10am, however spaces were issued on a first- come, first-serve basis, and this is now fully booked.

Following the appearance by the Gruffalo and Stick Man, the fun will continue into half-term week with an Enchanted Woodland event on Wednesday, May 29.

This will be held in the old Shoezone unit on New Conduit Street between 10am and 3pm.

Families can enjoy a range of free activities such as a woodland theme storytelling session with Munchkin and Me, craft workshops, face-painting and much more.

For further details on this and future events within the Vancouver Quarter, people can visit the shopping centre’s social media page or visit www.vancouverquarter.com

The Vancouver Quarter is the town centre area around New Conduit Street, Broad Street and St Dominic’s Square.