By John Maiden

The borough council is ready to go on a spending spree, if the government or the ‘National Lottery Heritage Fund’ can be persuaded to come up with the cash.

The latest project in line for funding includes a ‘lookout tower’ near Devil’s Alley, as part of a £5m revamp of Lynn’s South Quay. When this story appeared in the Lynn News on September 23 it stirred memories of 1985, when a huge silo in King’s Staithe Square had to be painted light blue, in order to blend in with the sky.

The shelter. Photo: Stephen Kent

This was for the filming of the box office flop, “Revolution”. It probably inspired the decision makers to rid the South Quay of ‘eyesores’ erected during a period when it was an integral part of the port. These derelict structures were finally demolished about 12 years ago.

Last week I was amazed by the response to a rejection by the ‘National Lottery Heritage Fund’ of a bid for cash to spend on the St George’s Guildhall and Creative Hub Project. It read as follows:

“The King’s Lynn ‘Town Deal Board’ has confirmed that it is still full steam ahead for the St George’s Guildhall and Creative Hub project, despite disappointing news from the National Lottery Heritage Fund that a bid for £575k of development funding has been unsuccessful.

“The project seeks to revive and preserve Britain’s oldest working theatre and provide co-working creative spaces in the centre of King’s Lynn. The St George’s Guildhall and Creative Hub is a Town Deal project which is being delivered on behalf of the Town Deal Board by a partnership comprising the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, and Norfolk Museums Service, in collaboration with the National Trust”.

This spirited response is impressive, but why is the case for restoring Hunstanton to its former glory not supported by a similar partnership?

All too often our town has had to sell an asset to fund a project selected by the borough council, such as the Westgate Spinney project, which was supposed to include the High Street, but got no further than the Westgate junction.

When the Heritage Gardens project attracted external funding, it was supposed to include restoration of the whole of The Green as an ornamental ‘grass’ Green.

This could have been achieved if the borough council had been prepared to contribute 10% of the cost, but because only 5% was forthcoming, a larger area of grass than before is now covered in concrete paving slabs! This eyesore should not overshadow the success achieved by dedicated volunteers, and council staff, in winning Gold at this year’s Anglia in Bloom award ceremony. The Esplanade Gardens also won the “Best Public Open Space Award”. It is just a pity this did not extend to The Green.

Finally, thanks are due to members of Hunstanton & District Civic Society. Not only did they move the Mercy Gray shelter from Chapel Bank to a site near the Lighthouse, they recently repainted it! This makes me wonder if the borough council could be persuaded to move a much larger building in our town, using the experience gained when dealing with similar structures on the South Quay?