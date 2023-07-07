More than 1,600 cannabis plants worth £800,000 and £900,000 worth of the Class B drug have been seized across the county as part of a nationwide operation known as ‘Operation Mille.’

Search warrants were carried out in Lynn as part of the operation.

All 43 forces across England and Wales have coordinated a total of a thousand search warrants against Organised Crime Groups (OCGs), arresting hundreds and seizing firearms, huge amounts of cash and cannabis plants worth approximately £115-£130 million.

More than 1,600 cannabis plants were seized across the county. Picture: Norfolk Police

Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley said: “As well as making 22 arrests so far and seizing plants and cannabis we were successful in further disrupting activity connected to Serious and Organised Crime in Norfolk.

“It’s important to remember the impact of this kind of crime can have within communities and the serious violence and acquisitive crime associated.

“The proceeds from these grows can often be used to fund other criminal enterprises. We will continue to work with local communities to disrupt this crime and ensure Norfolk is a hostile environment for criminal groups.”

Officers say that the size of criminal cannabis ‘factories’ means that damage is often caused to the properties themselves; the buildings can become dangerous as a result of fire risks, unlawful abstraction of electricity, fumes and water damage.

Police have advised that frequent visitors during unsocialable hours, blacked out windows and electricity meters being tampered with are all signs that a property might be used as a cannabis factory.

Anyone with information about a potential cannabis factory or drug dealing can contact Norfolk Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

People can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org