£1 million bridge repair project on West Norfolk rail line outlined

Rail industry bosses have outlined plans for a £1 million bridge repair programme which will shut the line between Lynn and Ely for five days next mont.

The work will be focused on a six-span bridge between Littleport and Ely, which needs to be strengthened to enable it to cope with the number of trains using the route each day.

Officials say that not doing the work would lead to more delays and cancellations.

They also claim scheduling the project for February 12 to 16, to coincide with the school half-term holiday, will affect fewer passengers than at other times.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail route managing director for the Anglia region, said yesterday: “These improvements are a vital aspect of our Railway Upgrade Plan to provide a safe, reliable and efficient railway for passengers in the north of the region.

“I understand the inconvenience of the closure and I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”

Stuart Cheshire, passenger services director for Great Northern, added: “This work is absolutely essential to help modernise the railway for our passengers.

“We have planned a comprehensive rail replacement bus service but journeys will take longer so we ask passengers to look at the revised timetable online and plan ahead.”

As well as the bridge repairs, the work programme will also include level crossing maintenance and vegetation clearance.

Network Rail says doing the same work at weekends would take them six months.