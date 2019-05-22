£1 million funding boost for North Lynn homes plan

Council chiefs in West Norfolk have been awarded more than £1 million of government money to accelerate the development of dozens of new homes in North Lynn.

More than 80 properties are planned on a site in Columbia Way, which officials say is currently unused wasteland.

Dozens of new homes could be built in North Lynn following the allocation of government funding

Homes England, a government body which aims to speed up housing development, has this morning announced a £1.06 million package for the scheme.

Stephen Kinsella, the organisation's executive director for land, said: “This funding will enable the Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk to accelerate their plans by enabling them to prepare this site for development and bringing forward the construction of much needed new homes.”

Council leader Brian Long added: “We welcome this funding from Homes England.

“It will help us develop better homes, much more affordably, homes that are desperately need in West Norfolk.”

The funding is part of a £450 million national package and relates to an eight-acre site on Columbia Way.

Officials say the land has been previously earmarked for development as part of the borough council's local plan.