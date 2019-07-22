A customer from Terrington St John got more than she bargained for last month when she bought a new car from EMG in Lynn. She ended up winning £10,000 tax free.

Mrs Pauline Walker, entered the company's £10,000 summer sale giveaway competition open to people buying their next car from EMG Motor Group.

Mrs Walker collected her winnings from the Hardwick Narrows dealership on Thursday where she had bought a Nissan Micra in June.

Competition winner Pauline Walker receives a cheque from EMG sales manager Kevin Driscoll at their Lynn branch.

She said: "I was delighted and also very surprised as you can imagine when I received the phone call from EMG Motor Group to tell me I had won £10,000.

"I have never won anything like this before. I would like to thank EMG in Lynn."

She said she will donating some of her prize money to the charity Futurestars, which works with local companies collecting unwanted football kits and boots to send to children.

Ipswich Town legends Simon Milton and Titus Bramble, are part of the Futurestars charity and were invited to perform EMG's draw for the £10,000 prize competition at EMG Mitsibishi in Ipswich on July 8. It was Titus who drew Mrs Walker's winning ticket.

Also attending were Mitsubishi general manager Richard Buffrey and used car general manager Darren Allwright.

General sales manager at Lynn's EMG Ben Titmarsh said: "Congratulations go to Mrs Walker and thanks to everyone who bought a car from us in June and entered our first summer sale giveaway.

"A massive thanks also goes to Simon and Titus for joining us at Ipswich and we are proud to continue our support for a fantastic charity like Futurestars."