£10,000 raised for Ukraine by West Norfolk Rotary

A collection organised by Rotary Clubs in West Norfolk over the weekend raised a massive £10,000 for the Ukraine Appeal.

Rotarians were out and about at the Asda supermarket in Lynn and in the town centre asking for donations.

A spokesman said: "In spite of the cold wet weather, £3,000 was donated by incredibly generous shoppers at Asda plus £6,000 in the town centre and £1,000 at a vigil held at the Lynn Minster making a total of £10,000.

"The public clearly want to support any efforts to help people being badly affected by the invasion of Ukraine, to relieve their suffering, and assist countries bordering Ukraine such as Poland and Romania to give them resources to provide for their needs.

"Rotary efforts are being coordinated and the funds raised are being paid into the UK Rotary Foundation Disaster Response Fund so that Government gift aid can be claimed.

"In addition, there are many other initiatives being organised for distributing clothing, healthcare and baby products and the like.

"Rotary has always responded to the needs of others, both in this country and overseas especially when the situation is urgent as is the case in the Ukraine.

"Newly inspired people keen to be involved with their community and having fun doing so would be very welcome to join us at one of our Zoom meetings or events.

Just contact www.trinityrotarykingslynn.co.uk or www.prioryrotary.org.uk