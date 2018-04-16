£10.4 million road repair programme to start in Syderstone

A £10.4 million programme of resurfacing works designed to prevent the development of pot holes is set to begin in West Norfolk later this week.

Contractors are due to be in Syderstone on Thursday to begin a programme of surface dressing schemes, which officials say will help to make roads safer for drivers.

The scheme accounts for nearly half of the £21 million that Norfolk County Council says it will be spending on maintaining and improving the county’s roads this year.

More than 320 miles of roads across the county are due to be covered during the programme.

And Martin Wilby, chairman of the authority’s environment, development and transport committee, said it was likely that more roads would be treated this time around, following last month’s allocation of £3.4 million to the county from the government.

He said: “Giving hundreds of miles of our road surfaces a new seal helps to prevent potholes opening up so is a really important part of the work we do to maintain our vital infrastructure.

“Our teams do this work between April and September every year while the weather is warmer, and we always aim to get the holiday areas and main roads treated first so they are complete before the start of the busy summer season.”

The work will see a new, thin layer of bitumen and chippings laid, which is intended to prevent water and frost getting through the surface and enabling pot holes to form.

Data released by the county council earlier this month showed there were well over 2,000 pot holes in need of repair on the county’s road network, with snow and freezing conditions during March being blamed for the problem.

Motorists are being encouraged to drive slowly and considerately across the new surface until it is bedded in and highway teams return a few days later to sweep up the loose stones.

Residents living along affected routes will be notified a day or two before any works take place.