10 arrested during busy New Year for King's Lynn Police

It proved to be a busy New Year for officers in Lynn as multiple arrests took place for offences including an assault, drug driving and drink-driving.

King's Lynn Police posted on social media to say seven people were arrested on Norfolk Street on New Year's Eve for a mixture of drunk and disorderly offences, assaults and public order offences.

The post said someone had also been arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.

It proved to be a busy New Year for police in King's Lynn

A Freedom of Information request by the Lynn News showed Norfolk Street had 144 arrests up to November 21 in 2019.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the majority of these arrests on the street were for drunk and disorderly offences and that further resourcing is "constantly under review".

King's Lynn Police also stated in the same post that a person was arrested for driving with cocaine in their system.

This was reportedly the third offence of that kind in three days.

Two more drink-drivers were arrested in Lynn earlier in the evening according to a separate social media post by the police.

It said: "Two more arrested in King's Lynn, the first lost control on Nar Ouse Way, the second stopped on Gaywood Road before he had [the] chance.

"Both over twice the drink-drive limit."

The police also posted a picture of an overturned car with the driver being arrested for drink-driving and no insurance shortly after the New Year had come in.

The post said: "No sooner had the bells rung for the New Year than the driver of this vehicle thought it was OK to drive home drunk.

"The lack of judgement and ice took care of the rest."

Picture: King's Lynn Police

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

A social media commentator said: "For the sake of a taxi fare or waiting for a taxi they risk their life, other innocent people's lives and devastating families."

Read more CrimeKings Lynn