With it being Pancake Day tomorrow, there is no better day of the year for those with a sweet tooth than this special date in the calendar.

This year, Pancake Day falls on Tuesday, March 4, and if you are looking for a place to celebrate with sweet treats, we have you covered. Here are some places that serve pancakes in West Norfolk:

1- Breakfast and Brownies, Heacham

Susanna and Sarah inside the cafe in Heacham just before it opened

Recently added to its great menu, Breakfast and Brownies is now offering pancakes served all day for its customers.

From brownie chunks and ice cream to streaky bacon and maple syrup, this café is sure to deliver some tasty treats for the occasion.

This eatery seems to be popular with its customers, who say on Tripadvisor that the food is “highly rated” and a “reasonable price”.

2 - Arbuckles, Downham

Downham Market Arbuckles Restaurant and Bar.

Arbuckles opens seven days a week for quality breakfasts, made with the “finest ingredients” and freshly ground coffee.

On its breakfast menu are a couple of options for pancakes as well as on its dessert menu. It offers a stack of either three or five pancakes draped in maple syrup, or chocolate pieces and crushed cookies.

Customers on Tripadvisor say Arbuckles delivers “top food and atmosphere”.

3 - Worzals, Walton Highway

Worzals

Worzals Bar and Grill’s modern restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with its chefs using their award-winning butchery and farm shop as their larder to bring home-cooked recipes to your plate.

With a breakfast menu with a range of options to suit everyone's taste buds, pancakes play a grand part. If you're looking for not just the usual buttermilk pancake, Worzals has you covered with its eight options – from Terry’s Chocolate Orange to a Nashville Southern chicken and bacon option.

Reviews on Tripadvisor say that there is a “great choice on the menu” for breakfast and customers recommend the venue for a delicious breakfast.

4 - Ffolkes, Hillington

The Ffolkes in Hillington

Ffolkes has created a “game changer” to brunch. Seven days a week, Ffolkes serves brunch from 7.30am and also offers an unlimited breakfast option.

On its menu is a variety of pancakes, from chocolate chip and blueberry to maple syrup and bacon. You will be able to eat as many as you want under the unlimited breakfast option which sounds like the perfect way to celebrate Pancake Day.

Ffolkes seems to be a popular place to eat out for its customers. One person said the breakfast they enjoyed their was “hands down the best food we have had for a very long time”.

5 - WaffleOpolis, Lynn

WaffleOpolis. Picture: WaffleOpolis Facebook

From signature bubble waffles, freakshakes, share boxes and good old-fashioned ice cream, WaffleOpolis has dessert options in abundance.

A visit to this takeaway eatery is one way you could celebrate Pancake Day, with its sweet treat menu of crepes that can be personalised to suit you.

Its options range from After Eights and Biscoff to Nutella and strawberries and salted caramel.

Customers praise WaffleOpolis for its great desserts and customer service. One review on Tripadvisor said: “Would highly recommend visiting.”

6 - The Old Store, Snettisham

The Old Store in Snettisham

The Old Store is a micro-bakery and a coffee shop, serving delicious things in and on bread. Its brunch and breakfast menu is available all day, with some additional items available at lunchtime.

Customers praise The Old Store for its quality of food.

Reviews on Tripadvisor say “excellent food and all the staff are efficient” and “everything was freshly cooked”.

7- Poco Lounge, Lynn

Poco Lounge in King's Lynn

The team at Poco Lounge say they take food really seriously, using the best fresh produce in really creative dishes, but they also make sure their menus are about “pleasure, indulgence, and fun”.

The restaurant offers a great brunch menu with pancake options including the traditional buttermilk with bacon and maple syrup or berries to fill your belly.

Poco Lounge seems to be popular with its customers, who say on Tripadvisor that the “food was spot on” and has “great service”.

8 - Marleys Cafe Bar, Lynn

Marleys offer pancakes. Picture: iStock

Marleys is “one of the best” cafe experiences in Lynn, serving “fresh food, cooked to order and served with a smile”.

On its breakfast menu, there is a range of pancake options to suit everyone's taste buds.

They have toppings including sausage, bacon and eggs to toasted marshmallows, fudge pieces and ice cream.

On Tripadvisor, customers praised the food for its quality and presentation. One person said: “The food was hot, well presented, and clearly of good quality”. Another said: “What a hidden gem”.

9 - Tipsy Teapot, Lynn

Tipsy Teapot on Lynn High Street

When you visit Tipsy Teapot, you “leave reality at the door and step into a world of wonderment and delight”.

On its breakfast menu, it offers a range of pancakes with gluten-free and vegan options as well as a platter. There’s also a pancake stack with bacon or a sweet alternative.

Reviews on Tripadvisor state the “food was delicious and plenty of options” to choose from as well as having a “great atmosphere”.

10 - The Greenhouse, Downham

The inside of The Greenhouse Restaurant

At The Greenhouse, staff strive to provide a “relaxed and inviting atmosphere” for all to enjoy while tucking into some yummy dishes.

The Greenhouse offers a stack of three or five pancakes with several options as toppings including crumbled Biscoff biscuit or lemon, blueberry and white chocolate.

Reviews on Tripadvisor state that it offers “very good food at a reasonable price” and staff are “very welcoming”.